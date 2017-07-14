Chinese Scientists Say They’ve Teleported The First Object From Earth To Space

July 14, 2017 11:00 AM
Will we soon be welcoming “Beam me up!” into our everyday vocabulary?

Maybe not soon, but Chinese scientists say they’ve made a step in the right direction.

They’ve teleported an object from the Gobi Desert to China’s Micius satellite: a distance of 310 miles.

We’re not talking about an animal or human (yet) here…only a photon: or a minuscule sub-atomic particle.  This happens when the complete of one particle is instantaneously transferred to another.  Einstein called this, “spooky action at a distance.”  It’s not the first time this has happened, but it’s the certainly the longest teleporting length.

Some are excited about this because it could mean an unhackable quantum internet in the future: where covert surveillance would be impossible.

If you’re looking for a more exact explanation (because you did about as well as I did in high school Physics!), check out one of the sources below.

Source: USA Today & iDrop News

