Imagine never knowing what “blue” looks like. Or needing to describe to you what “pink” is. Or the green of the trees.

A man turns 50 years old and he has seen only black and white for his entire life. Chris Smelcer got a pair of Enchroma glasses and he saw color for the first time in his life.

You know the reaction. And you might notice “Never Knew Love Like This Before” Appropriate. His family changed his life.