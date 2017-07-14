Disney Has Reveled a Model of the New Star Wars Land

Right before Disney’s big D23 Convention started the company gave us the best first look at the new Star Wars Land.

The new Star Wars Land will open at Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando and Disneyland Anaheim in 2019. Each park is estimated to be 14 acres in space, and will cost 1 billion to construct. The new model gives fans a chances to see all the Star Wars themed restaurants, gift shops and rides. Apparently one ride will give you a chance to “take the controls of the Millennium Falcon on a customized mission” and partake in “an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.” Check out the pics and footage below from the unveiling.