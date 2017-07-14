Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,000 Tip At Waffle House For All The Right Reasons

To say Donnie Wahlberg is in a very giving mood is an understatement. For a recent bill of only $82.60 at a Charlotte, North Carolina Waffle House, he left a $2,000 tip!

He was in town filming Blue Bloods (he plays Detective Danny Reagan on the television show), and swung by the restaurant early yesterday morning for a meal.

Check out the happy Waffle House staff, and the receipt, below.

The generosity didn’t stop at the tip, either: he hooked Waffle House staff members and diners up with tickets to last night’s New Kids on the Block performance at the Spectrum Center.

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg’s left a generous tip: back in June, he left a $500 tip at a Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland.

Source: Today