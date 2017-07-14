John Cena Spends 30 Minutes Everyday Shaving. “I’m Completely Man-Scaped From Head To Toe”

We already know John Cena is a huge proponent and advocate for Crocs, but did you know he also shaves…EVERYTHING?

In fact, the wrestling superstars spends upwards of 30 minutes every single day shaving. He puts it best himself, “I’m completely man-scaped from head to toe — from the ears down — so that takes a bit of time .” He continued in an interview with People, “I’m constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I’m a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think — I’d say it’s a strong 7 ½ out of 10.”

Cena says it takes a lot of “shaving cream and a very good razor — and time” in order to keep his body neat and trimmed, since he has “a lot of surface area to cover.” This isn’t something Cena does just for kicks though. He takes pride in his body. “I got into bodybuilding at a young age, when I was like 15 or 16. It’s something that I started, and the first time you man-scape yourself and it starts to grow back, it is so uncomfortable, so I just kept doing it. If I’m pretty, pretty quick with it, I’d say it takes a half hour, but sometimes it’s probably an hour.”

