Kate Middleton Stuns In Princess Diana’s Tiara For The State Banquet Honoring The King & Queen Of Spain

It’s hard not to get excited about the Royal family. There’s something about the history of it all. Of course in recent years, our focus has been on Charles and Diana’s children, Prince Harry and Prince William. And then eventually Kate Middleton and her children.

Perhaps it’s because the Duchess of Cambridge reminds us of Diana?

On Thursday evening, the Duke and Duchess attended the State Banquet which honored King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. Like most royal events, it’s a time to break out the jewels, which included Princess Diana’s tiara.

That’s right, in addition to wearing Diana’s engagement ring, Kate also wore Princess Diana’s most notable tiara to the event.

Here’s a picture of Princess Diana wearing the very same crown.

Don’t you just love that even though Kate didn’t have the chance to meet Diana, she still takes a moment to honor her.