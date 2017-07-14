Kid Rock Confirms Senate Run In Michigan

July 14, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Election, Kid Rock, Run, Senate

Is Kid Rock really going to run for Senate in his home state of Michigan next year?

A site called KidRockForSenate.com caught the eye of some fans, and on Wednesday he tweeted,

“I have had a ton of E-mails and texts asking me if this website is real… The answer is an absolute YES.”

The low-tech look of the site makes it seem like a publicity stunt. And it does link to his official website run by Warner Bros Records, where fans can buy Kid Rock for Senate shirts, yard signs, bumper stickers and hats.

 

