Kid Rock Confirms Senate Run In Michigan

Is Kid Rock really going to run for Senate in his home state of Michigan next year?

A site called KidRockForSenate.com caught the eye of some fans, and on Wednesday he tweeted,

“I have had a ton of E-mails and texts asking me if this website is real… The answer is an absolute YES.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

The low-tech look of the site makes it seem like a publicity stunt. And it does link to his official website run by Warner Bros Records, where fans can buy Kid Rock for Senate shirts, yard signs, bumper stickers and hats.