It’s been four years since one of television and music’s rising stars, Glee’s Cory Monteith passed away unexpectedly.

His costar and girlfriend at the time, Lea Michele, shared a touching tribute to the fallen star.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

This echoes similar posts Michele has made on the second, and third anniversaries of Monteith’s death.

Today we remember the laughter and joy you brought into our lives every day. We think of you always and love you so❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mr98lUetpb — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2015

I know everyday you're watching over me, and smiling. Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more..❤️ pic.twitter.com/gyahNm5mmH — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2016

Via Hollywood Reporter