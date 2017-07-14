President Trump Tells The French First Lady, “You Know, You’re In Such Good Shape”

Did President Trump say anything horrific? No. A little creepy? Absolutely.

On Thursday, President Trump and First Lady Melania met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. They were welcomed with open arms. Everything seemed pretty normal for a Presidential meet and greet. That is until the internet lost their minds over what Trump had to say to Mrs. Macron. Trumps exact words…

“You know, you’re in such good shape. [Turns to President Macron] She’s in such good physical shape. [Turns back to Mrs. Macron] Beautiful.”

Ok, so let’s take a poll. Complimentary or creepy?