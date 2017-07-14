President Trump Tells The French First Lady, “You Know, You’re In Such Good Shape”

July 14, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: brigitte macron, Comments, Donald Trump, France, french first lady, poll

Did President Trump say anything horrific? No. A little creepy? Absolutely.

On Thursday, President Trump and First Lady Melania met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. They were welcomed with open arms. Everything seemed pretty normal for a Presidential meet and greet. That is until the internet lost their minds over what Trump had to say to Mrs. Macron. Trumps exact words…

“You know, you’re in such good shape. [Turns to President Macron] She’s in such good physical shape. [Turns back to Mrs. Macron] Beautiful.”

Ok, so let’s take a poll. Complimentary or creepy?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live