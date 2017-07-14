The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are Out! Was Your Favorite Show Nominated Or Was It Snubbed?

The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced last night for the ceremony that takes place September 17th in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert will host the ceremony for the first time, and yesterday morning, Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore took the stage at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood to announced the nominees.

Among this year’s first time nominees include Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things, Chrissy Metz for This is Us, and Riz Ahmed for The Night Of and Girls. Surprisingly, this year also has first nominations for Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies, Donald Glover, Atlanta, and Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior.

Some of the major snubs include Winona Ryder, Stranger Things, HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Leftovers, and as well as FX’s The Americans.

Some of the major nominations include:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Sources Via Fox News and Gold Derby