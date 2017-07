Demi Lovato took to Twitter on Friday mentioning that she loved Selena Gomez’s new song “Fetish” said in an article on justjared.com.

.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017

Demi and Selena both were in Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.

If you haven’t heard both songs “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato and “Fetish” by Selena Gomez ft. Gucci Mane, I highly recommend it! They’re both dominating at the moment!

-Marco A. Salinas