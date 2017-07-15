Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s ‘Gender-Fluid’ Vogue Cover Is Sparking Backlash

Vogue is catching some flak for their August cover story: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.

Not everyone is happy about Zayn and his girlfriend Gigi swapping clothes. In the interview, Zayn talks about how he simply borrowed one of Gigi’s shirts because he liked it: even though it was tight on him…and made for a girl. Gigi agreed and said it’s about shapes: not gender…and that it’s fun to experiment.

You can check out the reactions below: some are frustrated…others disgusted.

Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because… they borrow each other's clothes sometimes? https://t.co/ItswHOaBUd — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) July 13, 2017

Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf's T-shirt does not make you gender fluid https://t.co/5yvh8FmUky pic.twitter.com/yPADJDwvPV — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) July 13, 2017

Hi unless I'm missing something these celebs aren't gender fluid they're just sharing clothes? https://t.co/S5OJ1IOKli — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) July 13, 2017

This was done by @YSL successfully in 1966 when woman wore the tuxedo. Also Marlene Dietrich Was Trail Blazing wearing a men's top hat & tux https://t.co/lBi2CCoeSg — Miss Fame (@MissFameNYC) July 14, 2017

I'm watching a rerun of Sex and the City loving this gender fluidity am I right — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 13, 2017

This is honestly so disrespectful to people who are ACTUALLY gender fluid @voguemagazine delete this pic.twitter.com/RWTYaVnE6L — ♡owen♡ (@xowenm) July 13, 2017

straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up for Mama Vogue. pic.twitter.com/0VdVKadBbq — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) July 13, 2017

Source: Entertainment Weekly/MSN

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.