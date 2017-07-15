Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s ‘Gender-Fluid’ Vogue Cover Is Sparking Backlash

July 15, 2017 11:40 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Entertainment Weekly, gigi hadid, MSN, Vogue, Zayn Malik

Vogue is catching some flak for their August cover story: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.

Not everyone is happy about Zayn and his girlfriend Gigi swapping clothes.  In the interview, Zayn talks about how he simply borrowed one of Gigi’s shirts because he liked it: even though it was tight on him…and made for a girl.  Gigi agreed and said it’s about shapes: not gender…and that it’s fun to experiment.

You can check out the reactions below: some are frustrated…others disgusted.

Source: Entertainment Weekly/MSN

