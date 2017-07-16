Aaron Carter and Girlfriend Arrested For DUI and Drug Possession

ABC News reports that 29 year old Aaron Carter and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday in Habersham county Georgia.

Carter was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. He is currently in police custody. Girlfriend Madison Parker, is charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of drug-related objects. Carter was supposed to perform in Kansas City on Saturday night but had to postpone the show.