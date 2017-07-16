Disney has Announced the Cast of the New Live Action Aladdin Film

July 16, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Aladdin, D23, Disney, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith

After months of speculation Disney has finally found their Aladdin and Jasmine.

While during the live action film panel at D23, the giant Disney Expo in Anaheim California, Disney revealed the cast of the upcoming live action Aladdin film. Will Smith has officially been cast as the Genie along with the new pink Power Ranger, Naomi Scott playing princess Jasmine. Finally Canadian actor Mena Massoud was announced to be the title character Aladdin. Disney has not yet given the film an official release date, but looks to be aiming for a 2019 release.

