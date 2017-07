This is how you don’t earn 5 stars for driving.

CBS DFW reports that on Friday night 52-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Wilks was arrested after dragging an officer 10 feet with his vehicle. Police report that a Dallas officer approached Wilks’ vehicle at Dallas Love Field airport concerning a traffic violation. Wilks was later found at 6600 Denton Drive where he was arrested with assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance. The officer was treated for minor injuries.