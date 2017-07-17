Are You A True Texan If You’ve Never Stolen A Whataburger Table Tent?

A study from the Wall Street Journal examined the growing trend of Texans making their way with the orange and white table tents used to mark meal orders at Whataburger. The study read, “Misappropriating an orange-and-white-striped Whataburger order number has become a rite of passage of sorts in the Lone Star State, where some posit you can’t be truly Texan unless you’ve filched a tent or two…or 10.”

The craze gained attention after the police station in Cross Roads, a small town in northeast Denton County, had more tents than the local Whataburger. Even though potential culprits were warned of a potential charge of theft of property, the trend still hasn’t died.

So can you call yourself a true Texan if you’ve never stolen a Whataburger table tent? Absolutely! Theft is wrong in and of itself, and by stealing from Whataburger, you can only hurt Whataburger, right? And hurting Whataburger is probably the least Texan thing you can do.

So please don’t steal from Whataburger. Very UnTexan.

Via Chron