Couple Imitating “Dirty Dancing” Hospitalized After Colliding With Each Other

Sharon Price and her fiancé Andy Price wanted to recreate one of the most famous movie scenes of all time from a film they’ve watched no less than 30 times. They wanted to practice the lift scene from Dirty Dancing in preparation for their upcoming nuptials, unfortunately, they learned the hard way that the scene is not as easy as Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze made it out to be.

The couple ended up colliding with each other, and crashed to the ground. The attempt left both of them with head and back injuries, Andy even suffering a concussion. Luckily, the injuries were not serious, and both were discharged from a nearby hospital after six hours.

As for their first dance, Sharon and Andy have no plans to attempt the dance again. Sharon said in an interview, “I don’t think we’ll have that one at the wedding, I think we’ll go for a traditional slow one and I’ll let Andy choose.”

Couple who "knocked themselves out" practising their wedding dance say they won't try that Dirty Dancing lift againhttps://t.co/cT557LvP9a pic.twitter.com/P2frHT53NW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 14, 2017

Via WTAE