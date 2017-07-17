Daniel Radcliffe AKA Harry Potter Helped a Man Who was Robbed and Slashed In the Face

Harry Potter to the rescue!

Daniel Radcliffe has played some pretty interesting characters since Harry Potter, now he can be known as a good Samaritan. According to The Daily Standard the victim was walking on a side road off of Chelsea’s King’s Road in West London when the two men on a moped scooter, slashed his face and stole his handbag. A former police officer watched the incident unfold and tried to prevent the attack, he noticed that the men on the scooter were behaving in a suspicious manner so he followed them. He then tried to bump their scooter with his car after he saw that one of them had a knife. The two sped off through a set of red lights. When the officer returned to the scene he found Daniel Radcliffe consoling the victim. A spokeswoman for Daniel Radcliffe confirmed he was present but refused to comment further.