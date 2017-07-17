Dinah And Ally From Fifth Harmony Say Expect New Album, “Very Soon” In Interview With Tanner And Sybil

Ally and Dinah from Fifth Harmony called into Fast In The Morning this morning and talked their fans, their collaboration with Gucci Mane, The Teen Choice Awards, an upcoming new album, and more.

First Ally and Dinah talked their fans, and the craziest thing they’ve ever had to sign. “There was this little girl…she had custom designed sneakers that had a silhouette of us girls on her shoe…That was just so creative and so amazing for us to see,” They said. Adding, “She was like 7-8 years old. I was like your so cute for doing this.”

The subject then turned to Fifth Harmony tattoos, “They ask us to like write something for them, or something that we’ve said, and then they are like can you write this on paper? Because I want to get it tatted. That’s like a lot of pressure honestly because I’m like I have to make sure my writing is really good because it’s going to be on her body forever,” They said.

They then talked their collaboration with Gucchi Mane and confirmed that Ally would be the first of the group to get an ice cream face tattoo. Saying, “I feel like it just goes with who I am. I love ice cream.” Adding, “Just kidding I could not rock that.”

“He is seriously fantastic, and we are so happy that he was apart of our record. We met him for the first time when we performed on GMA…And we are so happy that the song is doing well and that people love it,” they said.

The conversation then moved on to Fifth Harmony’s Teen Choice award nomination. “Honestly our fans go hard for us all the time, so we will see how this goes,” Dinah said. “Vote! Vote! Vote!” Ally added.

The two then talked about an upcoming new album. Saying you can expect the new album, “Very soon.” Adding, “Very, very soon.”

Listen to the complete interview in the audio above.