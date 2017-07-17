Family Finds Their Dog Daisy After Car Accident In Plano

A week ago, Trenton Ray and Erica Cruz had a bad wreck at North Central and the Bush Turnpike. Both were seriously injured, and in the confusion their dog Daisy disappeared.

Not knowing what happened to their family member, the couple put out the word. Ever since, a group of north Texas dog lovers has been searching for Trenton and Erica’s beloved Labrador – and over the weekend, the volunteers found her.

Thanks to everyone in the community for sharing & searching. Daisy has made her way home this morning thanks to @MuttsandMayhem #LovePlano pic.twitter.com/c3n4x5iLkH — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) July 16, 2017

How Daisy managed to survive with the injuries she sustained is a miracle in itself, but the vet says she should be okay – and is even picking up the bill.