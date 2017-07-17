Family Finds Their Dog Daisy After Car Accident In Plano

July 17, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Car Accident, dog, Found, Plano, Wreck, yellow lab mix

A week ago, Trenton Ray and Erica Cruz had a bad wreck at North Central and the Bush Turnpike. Both were seriously injured, and in the confusion their dog Daisy disappeared.

Not knowing what happened to their family member, the couple put out the word. Ever since, a group of north Texas dog lovers has been searching for Trenton and Erica’s beloved Labrador – and over the weekend, the volunteers found her.

How Daisy managed to survive with the injuries she sustained is a miracle in itself, but the vet says she should be okay – and is even picking up the bill.

