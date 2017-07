Did you know its IHOP’s 59th anniversary on July 18th?

It’s okay if you didn’t know, all you need to know is that pancakes are 59 cents at IHOP. In honor of the company’s 59th anniversary they are offering 59 cent pancakes from 7 AM to 7 PM at participating locations. Unfortunately there is a limit of pancakes you can order, limit one short stackĀ

of three buttermilk pancakes per guest. At least they’re cheap pancakes.