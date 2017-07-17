Speeding Car Crashes Through Roof Of Missouri Home (Video)

St. Louis resident Bruce Redding returned home from the gym to emergency vehicles outside of his house. Redding also returned home to find that most of the front of the house had been destroyed.

A speeding SUV hit an embankment in front of his home and launched into the air, like something out of an action film. Redding, who recently just paid off the home, said, “I can see straight through my house. This is everything that I’ve worked for all my life, and for someone to run through a stop sign and destroy it…”

WATCH: A car crashes into the roof of a home in St. Louis, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/R9JAPbnMT3 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 17, 2017

The driver was still trapped in the SUV when authorities arrived. Although is condition is not known at present, but officials say he was in and out of consciousness after the crash. Redding’s home was insured, and for him, the house wasn’t the most important thing. He said, “The good thing is, I’m alive.”

Via STL Today