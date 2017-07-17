The Weirdest Food Combination Of The Day Belongs To Lobster Ice Cream

Lobster is great. Ice Cream is amazing. With both, you’re setting yourself for a pretty amazing meal. That is of course, you decided to combine the two into one dish. That doesn’t sound so great, now.

Apparently though, it’s an absolute treat for residents up in Bar Harbor, Maine. There, a sweets shop called “Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium” specializes, in fact they claim the creation, of lobster ice cream.

I want to go here and not be in a classroom right now. #barharbor #ben&bills #barharbormainstreet A post shared by Jake Monsarrat (@naturebyjake) on Sep 4, 2015 at 4:34am PDT

Bar Harbor offers my two favorite foods in one: lobster & ice cream!!! A post shared by Angela Madrazo (@ela_lee) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

Legend has it that in 1988, a customer commented that Ben & Bill’s offers every flavor except for one, lobster. The manager at the time, William Coggins (aka “Bill”) told the customer “Come back tomorrow.” Thus, lobster ice cream was born.

The recipe is simple, just buttery vanilla ice cream mixed with buttery lobster meat, and while many would assume the lobster would make the entire treat salty, the ice cream masks the taste with a thick, vanilla coating, and you can really only taste the lobster when you bite into it.

It’s a top-selling flavor, but would you give it a try? Seems like a waste of good ice cream.

Via Mic