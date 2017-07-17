These Workplaces Are Actually Allowing Time Off After A Break Up

It seems like most relationships end badly. The immediate aftermath can be highly emotional. Will I find the one? Am I going to die alone?

According to GMA, there is at least one company realizes that workers can be pretty useless on the job following a breakup:

An ad agency called IdeaXMachina in Pasig City in the Philippines just started offering “break up leave” . . . which is paid time off after you get dumped. The CEO says that they decided to start the policy because they need their staff to have maximum creativity . . . and that’s just not possible after a break up. They’ve also added new policies where they’ll give their staff $30 toward DATES up to six times a year . . . and they’ll kick in $3,000 toward employees’ weddings.

As of yet, there aren’t any companies in the United States that have perks like those.