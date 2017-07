Adorable Dog Rides Her Horse Around Texas Farm

Maizey is a 10-year-old yellow retriever from Boerne, Texas, and she has a knack for the cowpoke life.

Her owner,¬†Kathryn Ryckman, filmed the pupper riding her horse with incredible stability and poise, like she’d been there before. ¬†It looks like the horse has a modified saddle to help Maizey maintain her balance, but she is riding the animal like a champ!

And in just in case you need another dose of adorable in your life, here’s Maizey leading her horse around the pen, like any good cowdoggy.

Via UPI