Check Out Dallas Cowboys WR Terrance Williams in a Shirtless Foot Race

We now know not to challenge Terrance Williams to foot race, cause we would all lose.

CBS DFW reports that Terrance Williams was outside of XTC Cabaret waiting for his car when his friend challenged him to a footrace. Challenge accepted! Williams is seen in the video taking off his shoes and shirt for the race. His friend was no match for the Cowboys wide receiver. Williams says he was attending his friends birthday party at XTC Cabaret. “I showed up and briefly showed my face. And then we left – not at 5 a.m., but at 3 a.m. We waited for my car, we ran, and then I left and went home and got ready for workouts the next day’’ said Williams. Check out the video below.