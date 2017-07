Drake just unveiled some amazing commercials for his line of whiskey, “Virginia Black,” that star Drake himself, his father, and his father’s amazing mustache.

The commercials are akin to Dos Equis’ famous “Most Interesting Man in the World” commercials, with Drake instead referring to his father as “The Realest Dude Ever.”

@virginiablackwhiskey A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

@virginiablackwhiskey @therealdennisg A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Hey, if that mustache says he’s the most realest dude in the room, we probably can’t disagree!

