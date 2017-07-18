Ed Sheeran Deleted His Twitter Because Of All The Hate He Got For Being On ‘Game Of Thrones’

July 18, 2017 4:09 PM By Tanner Kloven
As probably all of you know by now, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo was not well received. In fact, people hated it. To his credit, the hate was for sure amplified by the fact that the episode itself was a huge let down. But still the cameo just did not work.

Sheeran got so much hate on Twitter that he actually deleted his account, which for a celebrity is piratically unheard of, especially when you have 19.6 million followers. People love Ed and people love ‘GOT’ so, you’d think they’d make a great combo, but as it turns out they do not, at all. Ed is the only person whose had a negative impact from being on the show.

The craziest part is his episode broke viewership records, and he still got absolutely bombed by basically the entire internet.

Via TMZ

