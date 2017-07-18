Gaylord Texan Reveals “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” Theme For ICE! Event

It’s hard to even think about the winter and cold weather right now, but the Gaylord Texan is doing it’s best to get you in the mood.

The resort has just announced this year’s theme for its annual and insanely popular ICE! event. Master ice artists from China will carve up to 2 million pounds of ice into a makeshift winter wonderland, all centered around ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The exhibits are kept at an incredible chilly 9 degrees to keep the ice sculptures whole, and as always, the resort will provide calf-length parkas for all guests with admission.

We’ll have to wait until November to enjoy the exhibit, but it’s never too early to start dreaming of no more 100 degree days. You can read more information HERE.

Via Guide Live