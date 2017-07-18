Lucky Whitehead’s Dog Returns Home Safe And Sound

Scary moment for Cowboys Wide Receiver Lucky Whitehead after his dog, Blitz, was apparently stolen and being held for a $20,000 ransom.

Well good news all you Cowboys and especially dog lovers…Blitz has been returned.

Per Lucky Whitehead's Snapchat, Blitz has been returned home safely! pic.twitter.com/W4wao9GdRf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2017

Fort Worth based rapper Boogotti Kasino was apparently in possession of Blitz, but he tried to make it clear he purchased the dog from another person, and only wanted a $20,000 payment to recoup the losses of the stolen pupper.

Dog home safe to his owner @ninjafast22 we got everythang understood I didn't steal nobody dog facts I took a lost n still gave him his dog pic.twitter.com/9iQ4QGbEG7 — Boogotti Kasino (@Boogottikasino) July 18, 2017

You can hear Boogotti Kasino explan himself HERE, and HERE. Whether or not his stories are true is a matter of suspect, but at least Blitz is finally home safe and sound!