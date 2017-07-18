Man Breaks Into Neighbor’s Home; Drinks Whiskey, Eats A Muffin, And Falls Asleep Naked

July 18, 2017 9:14 AM
Police arrived at the 200 block of South Memorial Drive in Oshkosh after receiving calls of a home intruder.

40-year-old Bradley Braxton had broken into a stranger’s home, proceeded to drink the homeowner’s whiskey  and eaten his muffins.  Braxton then decided to sleep off his snack in the homeowners’ bed.  Naked.

Braxton was arrested without incident, and is expected to face charges of burglary, damage to property, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.  He also faces charges of jumping bail, as he was out on bond for a separate crime.

For what it’s worth, Braxton also confessed to police to using meth.

Hopefully the homeowner washed his sheets.

Via WSAW

