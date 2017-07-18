Need Something Fun To Do At Work Today? Try Conference Call Bingo!

July 18, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: bingo, conference call, game, work

Work, work, work, work, work. It’s on Tuesday, but we’re already over this work week.

Ladies and gents, if you’re feeling the work week blues, we’ve got a little something that should make your day a little more interesting. It’s Conference Call Bingo!!!!! It’s a lot lot like regular old Bingo, but this one is specifically applied to conference calls.

“Hello?” “Are you there?” “Who just joined?” “I’m sorry, you cut out.” These are just a few of the phrases you will hear during a conference call. When you hear it, cover your square with a paperclip.

Conference Call Bingo

If you want to get real crazy, you could just turn this into a drinking game. Although we DO NOT recommend that. That’s a terrible idea!

