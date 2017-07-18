Pirates Fan Throws Home Run Baseball Into The River Instead Of Giving It To A Kid

Okay, so during a Cardinals-Pirates game in Pittsburgh this weekend, a Pirates fan caught a Cardinals homer. Instead of handing it to a nearby kid, or even throwing back onto the field, this guy turned and fired it over the right field bleachers into the Allegheny River.

And that got my goat.

If the guy in the Pirates jersey hands the ball to a little kid in a Cardinals’ cap, he’s a national hero. He’s on SportsCenter’s Top Ten, The Today Show this morning, and Jimmy Kimmel tonight.

If he throws it back on the field, he’s just another dude. Okay, people do that.

But throwing it in the river? My contention is that by doing that, he’s telling everybody “well, if I don’t get what I want then no one can have it!”. And, I said so on Facebook – referring to it as a total d-move.

Even Pirates fans agreed. But one guy – and there’s always that one guy – couldn’t understand why throwing it in the river makes Pirate guy an even bigger bozo. Therefore, a poll is in order. Your thoughts?