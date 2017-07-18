Swimsuit Company Offering One Piece Suit Featuring Guy Fieri’s Face

July 18, 2017 5:57 AM
Filed Under: beach, beloved, Clothes, fashion, funny, Guy Fieri, pool, summer, swimming, swimsuit

We’re in the thick of summer, so chances are, you’ve spent some time out by the pool or lake already.  It’s never too late to update your wardrobe, either, and we can almost guarantee you don’t have a swimsuit quite like this one.

Beloved is the company that brought you the hairy men’s piece, which you can see below.

Now, they’re introducing their latest design, a one piece swimsuit that is all celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s face.

You can check out Beloved’s entire collection of swimsuits, clothes, hats, and accessories HERE.

Via Bustle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live