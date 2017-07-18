Swimsuit Company Offering One Piece Suit Featuring Guy Fieri’s Face

We’re in the thick of summer, so chances are, you’ve spent some time out by the pool or lake already. It’s never too late to update your wardrobe, either, and we can almost guarantee you don’t have a swimsuit quite like this one.

Beloved is the company that brought you the hairy men’s piece, which you can see below.

Would you go sunbathing in a hairy chest swimsuit? 🙈 via @DailyMailUK https://t.co/77BB6NURfE pic.twitter.com/MpGHc8argv — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 16, 2017

Now, they’re introducing their latest design, a one piece swimsuit that is all celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s face.

Guy Fieri swimsuit may be the most unnecessary invention this summer https://t.co/OiV8IVnurX pic.twitter.com/3V7okO4auk — Mashable (@mashable) July 13, 2017

Via Bustle