[WATCH] Dance Teacher Proposes During Routine In Front Of Class

July 18, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Dance Teacher, proposes, Routine, video

Get your tissues ready because this video might make you cry tears of Joy.

Dance teacher Phil Wright, who works at Millennium Dance Complex in LA, might have just one the internet with his proposal video.

While shooting a video of routines with his students, Phil thought it would be a good time to propose. And luckily for us he decided to share the video on YouTube.

Dance teacher proposes to girlfriend while they dance.

We were a little concerned when the ring gets caught in Phil’s pocket, but he recovered nicely don’t you think?

You can watch the complete video above, skip to the 3:10 of the video if you want to see the proposal dance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live