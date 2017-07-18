WATCH: Rabid Bobcat Attacks Two Men And Their Dog

July 18, 2017 5:25 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, attack, bobcat, dog, Rabid, video

Bobcats don’t mess around. They may be small, but those little devils can do some serious damage. A man and his German Shepherd were on a casual walk when out of nowhere a rabid bobcat pounced. You’d think a German Shepherd would have no problem fighting off a cat, but not this cat. This cat was wild. It was an absolute primal display of animal aggression.

At one point a second man jumped in to help but he just ended up getting bit up pretty bad. The cat clamped onto his arm but no matter how hard he tried that cat just keep on biting down.

Moral of the story, don’t mess with bobcats…

Via Mashable

