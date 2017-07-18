Woman Gives Birth in the Back of An Uber

I wonder if the driver gave them 5 stars?

Raymond Telles took one more request before calling it quits on Friday night in Sherman Oaks. FOX 5 San Diego reports that the couple Telles picked up needed to go to the hospital cause the woman was pregnant. “This lady had her hands on her knees. She was taking deep slow breaths. I got out and saw that she was pregnant,” Telles said. “We get a couple of blocks down and that’s when she started feeling pain and she started screaming on the top of her lungs and saying call 911.” A few minutes into the ride, her water broke and within minutes she had the baby at the intersection of Riverside and Coldwater Canyon. Telles said the paramedics took the couple and their newborn to the hospital where mom and baby are doing fine. I hope the driver was tipped well.