3 Mice Found Inside A Dallas Chipotle

Well I’m not eating at that Chipotle.

A customer at Chipotle in Dallas’s West end recorded a video that shows 3 mice inside the restaurant, one running away, one climbing up the wall and one lying on the floor dead. The video was uploaded to Facebook and received over 100,000 views. Apparently the mice got into the restaurant from the outside due to a small structural gap in the building. WFAA reports that the Chipotle in question on 208 N Market St, scored in the 90’s for its last three inspections according to the city’s food inspection database. Spokes person for Chipotle, Quinn Kelsey made a statement regarding the mice in the video. “We immediately removed the mice, and we are having the gap repaired. Additionally, we reached out to the customer to apologize and to make things right. This is an extremely isolated and rare incident and certainly not anything we’d ever want our customers to encounter.” The video has since been taken down. Least the mice weren’t found inside a burrito.