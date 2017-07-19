Check Out The First Official Trailer For The Disaster Artist

There’s already been some Oscar buzz surrounding James Franco’s new film, The Disaster Artist, shortly after it’s showing at SXSW. After seeing the official trailer, the critics just might be right.

The film is based on a true story surrounding the cult classic film The Room. Actually, the movie follows the book, The Disaster Artist, written by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell. It’s a tell-all book about the complete and utter disaster that was the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room.

Basically, the movie made no sense and was all over the place when it came to plot lines. One reviewer said watching the movie was like “getting stabbed in the head.” In fact the author of the book, who was also one of the actors in The Room, calls it the “best worst movie ever made.”

So, James Franco took the story and ran with, making a movie about being behind the scenes of a movie. Not only is Franco the star, but he’s also the Director.he also brought along his brother Dave and sister-in-law Alison Brie. And of course Seth Rogen is there too.

To say the least, this movie certainly looks interesting. The Disaster Artist hits theaters on December 8th, 2017.