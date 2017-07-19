Chelsea Handler Asks Harry Styles About His Third Nipple (Video)

July 19, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea Handler, Chelsea Lately, funny, Harry Styles, Interview, Netflix, video

Chelsea Handler isn’t one to mince words, which is why her interviews are always must-see occasions.  Netflix gave her her own platform in a talk-show, Chelsea, where she goes in-depth with some of the biggest, and some of our favorite, stars in the world.

This week, she sat down with Harry Styles where she discussed, above all things, Harry’s third AND fourth nipples.  Harry even pointed out exactly where they are on his body.  He first pointed to the “usual,” and then he moved “just a little lower.”

Harry absolutley holds his own and goes back and forth with Chelsea, which really makes for a FANTASTIC interview. Check it out below!

Via Buzzfeed

