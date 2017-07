The city of Dallas has just named U. Renee Hall as the new Chief of Police. Hall is the daughter of a member of the Detroit police who was killed in the line of duty. Hall has been with the DPD since September 5th, but served in Detroit for two decades, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief.

Pleased to welcome our new @DallasPD Chief of Police U. Renee Hall. She will be the first female police chief in @CityOfDallas history. pic.twitter.com/n0qc9L3b6Y — Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) July 19, 2017

Dallas City Manager, T.C. Broadnax, had this to say, “My belief is Renee Hall will be a dynamic chief and do great things in this community.”

Via NBC DFW