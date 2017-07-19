“Despacito” By Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, is Now The Most Streamed Song of All Time

I guess this makes Despacito the song of the Summer.

Despacito is officially the biggest song of the year. According to Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the original version and the remix with Justin Bieber has reached a total of 4.6 billion streams combined across all major music streaming platforms. That record was previously held by by Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” with 4.38 billion streams. Luis Fonsi made a statement regarding the record breaking song, “Streaming has made it possible for audiences around the world to connect with the music and has helped my music reach every corner of the earth.”