Flower Mound Soldier Pleads For Chick-Fil-A On Facebook, Company Send Care Package To Iraq

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jessie Guajardo and a couple of soldiers were trying to find a way to freshen up their bland chicken tenders.

The soldier from Flower Mound, though stationed in Iraq, was tired of the blandness of the meals, but was faced with certain limitations. Refrigeration issues prevented them from ordering and maintaining bottles of sauce, and the bottles would just be wasted.

Jessie then remembered Chick-Fil-A’s individually wrapped sauce packets, and sent a message to his hometown restaurant at Founders Square if they could help out. Jason Lee, the Director of Operations at the Founders Square location said the restaurant “didn’t even hesitate.”

They packed a ton of packets for Jessie and his fellow soldiers, but didn’t write him back in order to keep the surprise. The chain sent two boxes full of sauce to Iraq, one containing barbecue the other Chick-Fil-A sauce, almost 500 packets each. Lee said, “The satisfaction of that is the joy that we bring into their lives. I mean, you can’t put a price on that.”

