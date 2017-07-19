Kendrick Lamar Surprises Disabled Dallas Fan With Modified Van For Wheelchair

Jennifer Phillips has been in a wheelchair since 2007, after a car accident left her with a spinal cord injury. Although thousands of Dallasites left Kendrick Lamar’s concert last Friday saying the show “changed their lives,” for Jennifer, it really did.

Lamar met Phillips after his show, and presented her an autographed jacket, with an inscription that described her as “an inspiration for [him.]” Lamar also wrote, “For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your [sic] comfortable driving the city.”

Phillips had been hard at work raising funds for a brand new van, but deactivated her GoFundMe page as Lamar revealed he and his label would be donating a brand new van.

Phillips wrote on her Instagram, “I’ve been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas. That’s eight shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury, but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music, but they are also great people. Next time, I’m driving myself to your show.”

Via Star Telegram