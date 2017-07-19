Plano Woman Sets New World Record for Highest Score on Tapper Arcade Game

Would you expect a yoga instructor to kick this much butt at a video game?

Lauren Featherstone has never played an arcade game before, until 2 years ago she tried the classic game “Tapper” Most kids today haven’t even heard of the game. For those who need a refresher, you control a bartender serving rounds of beer to customers by sliding the glasses along four long bars. The objective is to get them out the door before customers get upset and to prevent returning glasses from crashing to the floor. “I didn’t have any arcade experience,” She tells Guidelive “I’m not of a generation where arcades were still alive when I was a kid. So it wasn’t until Free Play [in Richardson] opened that I even saw most of these arcade games.” The Free Play Arcade has a Facebook page dedicated to keeping up with local players high score. “Through that, I realized I had the highest score of anybody in the nearby arcade community, I started reaching levels other people had never seen before,” she says. People started calling her the “Tapper Queen.” On Friday night The Free Play Arcade in Arlington hosted a viewing party both streaming online and on location. Lauren started playing at 4 PM Friday, around the 18 hour mark she had beaten the current high score of 10,361,550 and at 4 PM Saturday she called it quits setting a new record of 14,000,600. Congrats to the new record holder!