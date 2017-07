In handwriting, most of us just aim for legible. It’s not like third grade when you practice perfect penmanship. You know when your grade depends on it.

However, maybe we should make an effort to write like this…

For starters, pizza might be the most beautiful word in the English language. But look at those pen skills! How? It’s amazing and mesmerizing.

Now, if you’re into this kind of thing…handwriting. Here’s more!

You’re welcome!