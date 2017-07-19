WATCH: “Despacito” Played Using Bottles

There’s no denying it, ‘Despacito’ is clearly the song of the year… or at least of the summer! It’s catchy, it’s fun and best of all, it’s been remixed by Justin Bieber!

You may not know all of the words, but you’re sure to hum and mumble a few words in attempt. Don’t lie, we all do it!

The global hit originally by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee is the only spanish-single to top Billboard 100, since ‘Macarena’ in 1996. Bieber remixed it and made it an even bigger hit, but now The Bottle Boys have put their spin on it.

The popular musical group The Bottle Boys use their signature empty bottle instruments to perform unique covers of hit songs.