Ariana Grande Fan Eats Hot Chili Every Time Singer Says “Um” In Speech

July 20, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: video, funny, Youtube, hot, Chili, fan, Peppers, ariana grande, arianator

Mr Grande is a YouTuber and avid Ariana Grande fan.  He decided to put his fandom to the test, using Grande’s acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, and some chili peppers.

Everytime Grande said “um” in her AMA acceptance speech, Mr. Grande at a chili pepper.  Let’s just say, she says “um” a lot.

The first few chili peppers go down pretty smooth.  He has no problem in fact.  Then we get to the 5th, 6th, and 11TH pepper, and he loses it!  He’s gagging, coughing, spitting some of them up, all while fighting back the tears.

It’s hilarious.

Watch the whole video below!

Going into this, he absolutely known Ariana’s habit of saying “um.”  He’s already made a compilation video of the singer saying “um” before.

Via MTV

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live