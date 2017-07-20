Ariana Grande Fan Eats Hot Chili Every Time Singer Says “Um” In Speech

Mr Grande is a YouTuber and avid Ariana Grande fan. He decided to put his fandom to the test, using Grande’s acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, and some chili peppers.

Everytime Grande said “um” in her AMA acceptance speech, Mr. Grande at a chili pepper. Let’s just say, she says “um” a lot.

The first few chili peppers go down pretty smooth. He has no problem in fact. Then we get to the 5th, 6th, and 11TH pepper, and he loses it! He’s gagging, coughing, spitting some of them up, all while fighting back the tears.

It’s hilarious.

Watch the whole video below!

Going into this, he absolutely known Ariana’s habit of saying “um.” He’s already made a compilation video of the singer saying “um” before.

Via MTV