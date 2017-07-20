Charlie Puth Says His Collaboration With Liam Payne Will Be, “Really Cool” In Interview With Tanner And Sybil

Charlie Puth was in studio with #FastInTheMorning with Tanner and Sybil this morning. In the interview they talked collaborations Charlie has coming up, His upcoming album ‘VoiceNotes’, the ‘See You Again’ video, and writing Orchestral music.

“The Liam Payne song will be will really cool, I’m working on Maroon 5. I’m working on alot of stuff, I try not to mention everything, because you never know what’s going to happen. But the only way for me to make my album, which is called ‘VoiceNotes’ it’s going to be out later this year, is to work on other people’s music. So I love producing other people’s stuff,” Charlie said about his upcoming collaborations and new album.

Charlie also talked about the ‘See You Again’ video and how it is now the most watched video ever on YouTube. “You know what’s interesting, I went to the Berkeley College of Music in Boston Massachusetts and so did Psy.” Adding, “I heard that college is doing awfully well on YouTube.”

“I’d like to do some sort of Orchestral pieces…I used to drive up to 122 and Claremont in Harlem every Saturday just to play Jazz, and I was a classical piano minor. I never wrote for symphony and I can do it. So I’d love to write for symphony,” Charlie said about what style of music he would like to try.

Make sure to stick around to the end of the interview to hear Charlie beat box! Listen to the interview in the audio above.