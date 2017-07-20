First Trailer For American Horror Story Season 7 Released

Ever since we found out that the next season of ‘American Horror Story’ would have a political theme, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, we finally got the first trailer and, in classic AHS fashion, it raised far more questions than answers.

In the short 15 second teaser we did get the classic AHS theme music and a pretty good look at someone or something pretty terrifying. Maybe its a clown, or a ghost… or a ghost clown. There’s no telling with this show, we’ve seen them get pretty out there in past seasons. You can check out the trailer above.

Via Express